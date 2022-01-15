Six IAS officers get promotion in Odisha

The Odisha government Saturday promoted six senior bureaucrats to the apex scale. While two 1990 batch IAS officers on central deputation were given proforma promotion, four 1991 batch IAS officers serving in the state were given in situ promotion, separate notifications issued by the General Administration and Public Grievances department said.

The officers who got the proforma promotion were Gudey Srinivas and Arti Ahuja.

Anu Garg, Madhu Sudan Padhi, Satyabrata Sahu and Vijaya Arora were given in situ promotion. They have been promoted to the rank of Additional Chief Secretary and will continue in their respective assignments, the notification said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)