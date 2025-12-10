Odisha Congress Turmoil: Leadership Crisis Unfolds
Senior Odisha Congress leader Mohammed Moquim's letter to party president Sonia Gandhi has unveiled tensions within the state unit, questioning the leadership of OPCC chief Bhakta Charan Das. Moquim cites Das's electoral track record and controversial stance on a 'Kosal State' as sources of unrest among Congress workers.
- Country:
- India
Tensions have surfaced within the Odisha Congress as senior leader Mohammed Moquim questioned the leadership of state unit chief Bhakta Charan Das in a recent letter to party president Sonia Gandhi.
Moquim criticized Das's appointment as OPCC president despite a string of electoral defeats and controversial support for a 'Kosal State,' which he claims has caused unrest among party members. Moquim, who previously contested for OPCC leadership, said the party's devastating bypoll loss in Das's constituency underscores eroded confidence.
Former OPCC president Jaydev Jena, however, downplayed concerns, asserting that expressing concerns is a normal practice within the party and dismissed notions of internal strife.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dispute of third ''vote chori'' has just reached civil courts on how Sonia Gandhi became a voter before becoming citizen of India: Amit Shah.
Amethi Celebrates Sonia Gandhi's Birthday with Great Fervor
Controversial Electoral Roll Case: Sonia Gandhi Faces Legal Challenge
Sonia Gandhi at 79: A Legacy of Leadership and Transformation
Celebrating Sonia Gandhi: A Legacy of Leadership and Empowerment