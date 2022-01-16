Left Menu

Tennis-Djokovic to play Monday night at Rod Laver Arena, pending court decision

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 16-01-2022 10:53 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 10:45 IST
Novak Djokovic Image Credit: ANI
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic will play his Australian Open first round match against fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in the evening session on Monday at Rod Laver Arena, organisers said, pending a court decision.

Defending champion Djokovic is appealing the cancellation of his visa by Australia's Immigration Minister Alex Hawke at the Federal Court, which may release a decision later on Sunday as to whether the Serb can remain in the country.

