5 die, 2 critical after consuming spurious liquor in HP's Mandi, SIT set up

PTI | Shimla/Mandi | Updated: 19-01-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 20:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Five people have died and two are admitted to a hospital in a serious condition after they consumed spurious liquor in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, state DGP Sanjay Kundu stated in a press note issued in Shimla.

A four-member special investigation team (SIT) headed by DIG (central range) Madhu Sudan and Kangra Superintendent of Police Kushal Chand Sharma, Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri and Shimla CID SP (Crime) Virender Kalia as its members has been set up to investigate the matter, he added.

On Monday evening, some people are alleged to have consumed 'Santra brand' country liquor, manufactured by VRV Foods Limited in Kangra, and '999 Power Star Fine Whiskey' -- made by Empire Alcobrev, Chandigarh -- near Salapper in Mandi district, he said.

On Tuesday morning, they fell ill. Subsequently, two people were brought to CHC Sundernagar and admitted there.

From CHC Sundernagar, in an incubated condition, they were referred to Medical College, Ner Chowk and one of them was admitted there at 11.30 pm on Tuesday and the other at 2.50 am on Wednesday, he added.

One of them died at 6.30 am on Wednesday and the other at 9 am, he said, adding that it was then that the Mandi Police was informed about the deaths.

A total of five people have died so far and two are hospitalised in a serious condition, he added.

A first information report under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sundernagar Police Station on Wednesday, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

