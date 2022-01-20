Uttar Pradesh polls: Cong releases second list of 41 candidates

Left Menu

The Congress on Thursday released its second list of 41 candidates, including 16 women, for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections starting February 10.The Congress had promised to give 40 per cent seats to women candidates in Uttar Pradesh which is reflected in the second list.The party had earlier released a list of 125 candidates which included 50 women. Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held in seven phases starting from February 10 and will end on March 7.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 12:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Congress on Thursday released its second list of 41 candidates, including 16 women, for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections starting February 10.

The Congress had promised to give 40 per cent seats to women candidates in Uttar Pradesh which is reflected in the second list.

The party had earlier released a list of 125 candidates which included 50 women. Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held in seven phases starting from February 10 and will end on March 7. The results will be out on March 10.

