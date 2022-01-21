Left Menu

Stray dogs kill three-year-old girl in MP village

The girl, identified as Nandini, was rushed to the district hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, in-charge of the police post B R Pal said.

PTI | Dhar | Updated: 21-01-2022 10:42 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 10:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
A three-year-old girl was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs at Padlia village in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when the toddler was playing at a farm in the village, located around seven kms from the district headquarters, a police official said.

''The girl was playing with other children when a pack of stray dogs suddenly attacked her. On hearing her screams, her parents, who were working nearby, rushed to scene. But by the time they shooed away the dogs, they had left the child bleeding and severely injured,'' he said.

The girl, identified as Nandini, was rushed to the district hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, in-charge of the police post B R Pal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

