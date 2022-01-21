Learning with toys develop creativity and sensitivity in students: Dr Subhas Sarkar

Learning with toys develop the creativity and sensitivity in students and give wings to their imagination said Dr Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State for Education while addressing the valedictory session of the International Webinar on 'Toys and Games to Play, Make and Learn' organized by the NCERT under the agies of Ministry of Education with an objective to promote Toy Based Pedagogy in school education for joyful learning.

Shri Sarkar said that toys teach children from being possessive to sharing, co-operative to empathy, exploring toys to make one on their own, inculcates among them imagination, creativity, and much more. It is the need of hour that parents teach their children through the toys as it will make things comprehensible for the students.

The Minister highlighted that we have a rich heritage of traditional toys which has originated in the subcontinent several thousand years ago in the Indus Valley civilization. Indian toys not only entertain, but also teach us scientific theories such as 'Lattu' teaches us gravity and balance, 'Gullel' teaches us potential and kinetic energy, he added.

He expressed that the International webinar is an important step towards reinventing a timeless tradition of toys and games. He hoped that the webinar has provided a roadmap for the school education which has been envisaged by the National Education Policy of 2020 to be based on India's rich heritage and knowledge systems and prepare our youth for the challenges of the 21st century.

On the 2nd day of the webinar today, there were two technical sessions on Toys and Games to Play, Make and Learn, and Toys to address different societal concerns, mainly to address the concerns of Children With Special Needs and 9 scholars presented their papers. There was a panel discussion on Innovative Toys and Technology, where innovators, educationists and entrepreneurs from different countries shared their views on the need for promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in toy making. There were 7 presentations by the practitioners and case studies on toys, toy design and startups.

The Session started with Prof. Sridhar Srivastava, Director, NCERT welcoming the dignitaries present on the occasion and the participants who had joined from different locations of various countries. Prof. Anupam Ahuja, Head, Division of International Relations, NCERT and a member of the Organizing Committee of the Webinar presented the brief report of two days of deliberations. Smt. L. S. Changsag, Joint Secretary (Instt), Ministry of Education shared the initiatives taken by the Ministry of Education in regard to Toy Based Pedagogy and the way forward. Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE addressed the participants and enlightened them with his views.

Towards the closing of the 2 days deliberations of the International webinar, Prof. Jyotsna Tiwari, Head, Department of Gender Education, NCERT and the coordinator of the webinar proposed a vote of thanks to all the dignitaries, participants and invited audience.

(With Inputs from PIB)