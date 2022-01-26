Left Menu

Cong releases third list of another 89 candidates for UP polls, including 37 women

The Congress on Wednesday released its third list of 89 candidates for Uttar Pradesh elections, reserving 40 per cent seats for women.The party has already declared 255 candidates in all for the state assembly elections. Its first list had 125 candidates and another 41 were declared in the second list.The third list of candidates includes 37 women.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 22:47 IST
The third list of candidates includes 37 women. The Congress's first and second list had 50 and 16 women, respectively.

Some of the women fielded by the Congress include those associated with the anti-CAA protests. The party is contesting UP assembly polls with women in focus and have reserved 40 per cent seats for them. It has also released a separate manifesto for youth, assuring them of employment opportunities and has laid down a roadmap of how to get those jobs, if the party elected to power. Uttar Pradesh elections are being held in seven phases starting February 10 to March 7 and the results will be out on March 10.

