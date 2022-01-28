No one can stop nation whose youth works with spirit of nation first: PM at NCC rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the strength of India's young population in fields ranging from start-ups to sports, and said no one can stop a nation whose youth works with the spirit of ''nation first''.

Speaking at the National Cadet Corps PM Rally at Cariappa ground here, Modi said efforts are being made to strengthen the organisation with a high level review committee formed in this regard. Over one lakh new NCC cadets have been added in border areas in the last two years, he said while pitching for induction of more girls in the organisation. He noted that women are getting more and more responsibilities in the armed forces. The prime minister also highlighted the menace of drug abuse and asked NCC members to work to keep themselves and their campuses free from this and also help those who are not in the NCC in getting rid of this. Noting that in an era of possibilities relating to digital technology and information sector there are also dangers of misinformation, he said NCC members can run awareness campaign for this. The young population can also play a big role in ''vocal for local'' to help India become self-reliant, the prime minister said, adding that more demand for local products will boost production and subsequently employment. ''I am proud that I was also a NCC cadet like you once upon a time...While fulfilling my current responsibilities to the country, I get immense strength from the training that I got in NCC and the things I learned there,'' Modi mentioned. Modi said he has just got his NCC Alumni card and he has come at the rally not just as a prime minister but also as a former cadet.

''The government is taking many steps to join the country's education system with NCC,'' he said.

Under the new National Education Policy, the country's 90 universities have started offering NCC as an elective subject to their students, he noted. ''I am seeing so many girl cadets here. This is a sign of how our country is changing,'' he said ''Country needs your contribution and there are ample opportunities for that,'' he told the girl cadets. He said now the daughters of the country are taking admission in Sainik Schools and women are getting major responsibilities in the army. The daughters of the country are flying fighter planes in the Air Force. ''In such a situation, it should be our endeavour that more and more daughters should be included in NCC,'' he added. When a country's youth starts working with the motto of ''nation first'', no power in the world can stop him, he mentioned. He said cadets should apply the principles -- which they learn at NCC -- when they go back home.

