All educational institutions in Telangana to reopen from Feb 1

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-01-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 20:28 IST
The Telangana government on Saturday decided to reopen all educational institutions in the state from February 1 with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

A memo to this effect was issued by the state education department.

In a statement, Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy said COVID-19 norms should be followed strictly in the educational institutions. She said school managements, teachers, and parents of students should take appropriate precautions.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had on January 3 directed holidays be declared in all educational institutions in the state from January 8 to 16.

The vacation has further been extended up to January 30 against the backdrop of rising COVID-19 cases.

