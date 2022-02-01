Budget for whom? asks CPI(M)
CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday questioned the government on the purpose of Union Budget 2022 and asked why the wealthy have not been taxed further.The budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, does not tinker with personal income tax rates. Why are those who amassed super profits during the pandemic, while joblessness, poverty hunger have grown, not being taxed more Yechury asked in a tweet.
- Country:
- India
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday questioned the government on the purpose of Union Budget 2022 and asked why the wealthy have not been taxed further.
The budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, does not tinker with personal income tax rates. It also does not raise the standard deduction, which was widely anticipated in view of elevated inflation levels and the impact of the pandemic on the middle class. ''Budget for whom? The richest 10% of Indians own 75% of the country's wealth. The bottom 60% own less than 5%. Why are those who amassed super-profits during the pandemic, while joblessness, poverty & hunger have grown, not being taxed more?'' Yechury asked in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Finance
- Sitaram Yechury
- Indians
- Union Budget 2022
- Yechury
- Nirmala Sitharaman
ALSO READ
Tanzania, Burundi sign accord to build $900 mln railway line, seek finance
Turkey's new finance minister in the eye of a storm
2 Indians, 1 Pakistani killed in Abu Dhabi tankers fire caused by 'small flying objects'
2 Indians, 1 Pakistani killed in Abu Dhabi tankers fire caused by 'small flying objects'
2 Indians killed in Abu Dhabi explosions, confirms envoy to UAE Sunjay Sudhir