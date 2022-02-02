Offline classes in VB from Feb 3

Visva Bharati University Wednesday announced commencement of offline classes from February 3 in conformity with the decision of the West Bengal government. In a notice dated February 2, the central university said the decision was taken at a meeting attended 'Adhyakshas' of all 'Bhavanas' (principals of different departments) a day ago.

''In pursuance of the notices by West Bengal Chief Secretary and Higher Education department dated January 31 about reopening of the campus and commencement of offline classes, Visva-Bharati Vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty convened a meeting attended by the Adhyakshas of all Bhavanas and medical officers of the university and it was decided that the classes will resume at the campus from February 3,'' the notice said adding all Covid-19 protocols will be maintained.

A university official said classes will commence in both under graduate and post graduate levels as well as in two higher secondary level educational institutions - Pathabhavan and Siksha Satra run by Visva-Bharati.

The SFI Visva-Bharati unit on Thursday welcomed the decision to resume offline classes and demanded that hostels be allowed to open to facilitate the large number of students.

Offline classes at the university were suspended since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, barring a partial resumption for a brief period last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)