Left Menu

Offline classes in VB from Feb 3

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-02-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 23:45 IST
Offline classes in VB from Feb 3
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Visva Bharati University Wednesday announced commencement of offline classes from February 3 in conformity with the decision of the West Bengal government. In a notice dated February 2, the central university said the decision was taken at a meeting attended 'Adhyakshas' of all 'Bhavanas' (principals of different departments) a day ago.

''In pursuance of the notices by West Bengal Chief Secretary and Higher Education department dated January 31 about reopening of the campus and commencement of offline classes, Visva-Bharati Vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty convened a meeting attended by the Adhyakshas of all Bhavanas and medical officers of the university and it was decided that the classes will resume at the campus from February 3,'' the notice said adding all Covid-19 protocols will be maintained.

A university official said classes will commence in both under graduate and post graduate levels as well as in two higher secondary level educational institutions - Pathabhavan and Siksha Satra run by Visva-Bharati.

The SFI Visva-Bharati unit on Thursday welcomed the decision to resume offline classes and demanded that hostels be allowed to open to facilitate the large number of students.

Offline classes at the university were suspended since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, barring a partial resumption for a brief period last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, the asteroid may be with us for 4,000 years; Penguins offer varied clues to Antarctic climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, the asteroid may be with...

 Global
4
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022