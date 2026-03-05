Conservative Anglicans Challenge Archbishop's Authority with New Council

In Nigeria, conservative Anglicans have established a new council aimed at leading the global Anglican Communion, a move challenging the traditional authority held by the Archbishop of Canterbury. This was announced at a significant conference on Thursday.

The newly formed council, composed of bishops, clergy, and lay members, grants each member voting rights. Rwandan Archbishop Laurent Mbanda has been elected as chairman. He is expected to share leadership, contrary to the traditional 'first among equals' role.

The Global Anglican Future Conference (GAFCON) claims to represent the majority of Anglicans, primarily from Africa and Asia. It opposes liberal changes within the Church, such as the ordination of women and greater LGBTQ+ inclusion, voicing strong criticism of recent developments like the Church of England's historic appointment of its first female Archbishop of Canterbury.

