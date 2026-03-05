Left Menu

Conservative Anglicans Challenge Archbishop's Authority with New Council

A group of conservative Anglicans announced the formation of a new council to lead the global Anglican Communion, challenging the authority of the Archbishop of Canterbury. Rwandan Archbishop Laurent Mbanda was elected as chairman, representing a push against liberal shifts in the Church of England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:36 IST
Conservative Anglicans Challenge Archbishop's Authority with New Council
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Nigeria, conservative Anglicans have established a new council aimed at leading the global Anglican Communion, a move challenging the traditional authority held by the Archbishop of Canterbury. This was announced at a significant conference on Thursday.

The newly formed council, composed of bishops, clergy, and lay members, grants each member voting rights. Rwandan Archbishop Laurent Mbanda has been elected as chairman. He is expected to share leadership, contrary to the traditional 'first among equals' role.

The Global Anglican Future Conference (GAFCON) claims to represent the majority of Anglicans, primarily from Africa and Asia. It opposes liberal changes within the Church, such as the ordination of women and greater LGBTQ+ inclusion, voicing strong criticism of recent developments like the Church of England's historic appointment of its first female Archbishop of Canterbury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Flare in Madhya Pradesh: Stone Pelting Incident Amidst Liquor Smuggling Probe

Tensions Flare in Madhya Pradesh: Stone Pelting Incident Amidst Liquor Smugg...

 India
2
Escalating Conflict in West Asia Threatens India's LNG Supply Chain

Escalating Conflict in West Asia Threatens India's LNG Supply Chain

 India
3
Revitalizing Santa Cruz: Argentina Resumes Hydro Dam Project

Revitalizing Santa Cruz: Argentina Resumes Hydro Dam Project

 Global
4
Security Alert Sparks Tension in Riyadh's Diplomatic Hub

Security Alert Sparks Tension in Riyadh's Diplomatic Hub

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026