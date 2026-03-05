Stranded West Indies Cricketers Set to Return Home After Gulf Crisis
After being stranded in India due to airspace restrictions following US and Israeli military strikes on Iran, the West Indies cricket team will finally return home via a charter flight arranged by the ICC. The disruption in flights affected the team post their T20 World Cup exit.
- Country:
- India
The West Indies cricket team is set to fly back home after being stranded in India for over four days due to international airspace restrictions. Triggered by US and Israeli military actions on Iran, these restrictions significantly disrupted flight operations.
West Indies coach Daren Sammy expressed frustration on social media, urging for updates on their situation after exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Although originally cleared to attend their Indian Premier League training camps, several players needed clarity on their return itinerary.
The International Cricket Council actively coordinated with authorities to resolve the issue, ensuring players' safe departure. Meanwhile, Zimbabwean cricketers also begin their journey home via alternative travel routes arranged by the ICC.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India and US Collaborate to Shield Oil Supply Amid Gulf Crisis
UAE Financial Sector Resilience Amid Gulf Crisis
Pakistan Secures Alternative Oil Route Amid Gulf Crisis with Saudi Support
Stranded Passengers Navigate Chaos Amid Gulf Flight Disruptions
Global Repatriation Efforts Amid Middle East Flight Disruptions