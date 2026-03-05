Left Menu

Stranded West Indies Cricketers Set to Return Home After Gulf Crisis

After being stranded in India due to airspace restrictions following US and Israeli military strikes on Iran, the West Indies cricket team will finally return home via a charter flight arranged by the ICC. The disruption in flights affected the team post their T20 World Cup exit.

Updated: 05-03-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Indies cricket team is set to fly back home after being stranded in India for over four days due to international airspace restrictions. Triggered by US and Israeli military actions on Iran, these restrictions significantly disrupted flight operations.

West Indies coach Daren Sammy expressed frustration on social media, urging for updates on their situation after exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Although originally cleared to attend their Indian Premier League training camps, several players needed clarity on their return itinerary.

The International Cricket Council actively coordinated with authorities to resolve the issue, ensuring players' safe departure. Meanwhile, Zimbabwean cricketers also begin their journey home via alternative travel routes arranged by the ICC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

