Stranded West Indies Cricketers Set to Return Home After Gulf Crisis

The West Indies cricket team is set to fly back home after being stranded in India for over four days due to international airspace restrictions. Triggered by US and Israeli military actions on Iran, these restrictions significantly disrupted flight operations.

West Indies coach Daren Sammy expressed frustration on social media, urging for updates on their situation after exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Although originally cleared to attend their Indian Premier League training camps, several players needed clarity on their return itinerary.

The International Cricket Council actively coordinated with authorities to resolve the issue, ensuring players' safe departure. Meanwhile, Zimbabwean cricketers also begin their journey home via alternative travel routes arranged by the ICC.

