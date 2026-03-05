Left Menu

Oil Marketing Giants Rebound as Market Recovers

Shares of oil marketing companies saw a rebound after a two-day downturn. Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, and Indian Oil witnessed gains following value-buying and broader market recovery. Despite geopolitical concerns and elevated crude oil prices, Indian markets closed higher, driven by global cues and large-cap stock performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:31 IST
On Thursday, shares of oil marketing companies experienced a rebound following a two-day decline, as investors engaged in value-buying at lower prices. Stocks for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained 4.19%, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd saw a 1.19% rise, and Indian Oil Corporation increased by 0.59% on the BSE.

This comeback came after shares dipped earlier due to escalating crude oil prices, influenced by the ongoing geopolitical tension in West Asia. The BSE Sensex also rebounded successfully, climbing 899.71 points, settling at 80,015.90, marking a positive turn after four consecutive days of loss.

The market's resurgence is attributed to solid performance across Asian markets and investments in large-cap stocks, supported by improved global signals. However, high crude oil prices and geopolitical uncertainties remain, maintaining a cautious sentiment among investors.

