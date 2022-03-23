Left Menu

IBEForuM hosted the Digital Learning Africa Summit to Focus on the Key Challenges of the African Education Sector

23-03-2022
The Digital Learning Africa Summit, virtually hosted by IBEForuM on February 3rd– 4th, 2022, was a huge success with 4000+ attendees from 35+ countries. The delegates were the top decision-makers from the education sector which included the CEOs, Directors, Deputy Directors, Learning and Development Managers, Professors, Lecturers, Principals, and Deans from globally recognized Schools, Colleges, Universities, and Higher Education Academies, along with the Ministries of Education of the African Countries. The insights and the latest innovations of the EdTech industry were presented by well-known speakers and key sponsors like the Oracle Academy, Cypher Learning, and many more.

For more details, please visit https://www.africansummits.com/

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

