Asian Education Awards 2022- Kiteskraft Productions

Chandigarh, India – Business Wire India Asian Education Awards (3rd Version) was organised by Kiteskraft Productions on 26th of March 2022. Prof. Dr. Firdos T Shroff, Dr. Mala Dasgupta, Ts.Dr. AslinaBaharum, Prof. Dr. Kinjal H Shah graced the event by their motivational and influential Speaker Session. The aim was to provide the opportunity to showcase leading educationalists' and educational organisation’s ideas and innovation in all aspects of education. Asian Education Awards feel pleased to announce that 250+ awardees got recognition at AEA2022 Platform.

The Asian Education Awards was held to celebrate and recognise excellence in education, highlight the positive impact of teachers and schools we have in the society. KitesKraft Productions has successfully conducted the Asian Education Awards 2022 to thank the educationalists for enhancing young lives on a daily basis by giving them proper guidance, immaculate skills, inviolable courage and unlimited curiosity. Kiteskraft Productions is very honoured to felicitate the Participants from all over nation.

"Teaching is more than imparting knowledge; it is inspiring change. Learning is more than absorbing facts; it is acquiring understanding.'' —William Arthur Ward

