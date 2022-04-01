Left Menu

Governor should respect elected government: Sathasivam

PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 01-04-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 22:47 IST
Governor should respect elected government: Sathasivam
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Former Kerala Governor P Sathasivam on Friday said a governor should respect the government elected by the people and also support the welfare schemes brought by it.

''The Governor should give respect to the government, as it was formed after getting a mandate from the people. The Governor should also support the schemes brought for the benefits of the people,'' Sathasivam told reporters on the sidelines of a private college function here.

With regard to water disputes between states, Sathasivam, who is also former Chief Justice of India, said water is common to all the people and the states should realise the fact and function accordingly.

Stating that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has put forward various demands with regard to NEET, he said the students should also prepare themselves to appear for the entrance examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA observatory captures significant X-Class solar flare

(Updated) NASA observatory captures significant X-Class solar flare

 United States
2
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
3
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
4
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022