Governor should respect elected government: Sathasivam

Former Kerala Governor P Sathasivam on Friday said a governor should respect the government elected by the people and also support the welfare schemes brought by it.

''The Governor should give respect to the government, as it was formed after getting a mandate from the people. The Governor should also support the schemes brought for the benefits of the people,'' Sathasivam told reporters on the sidelines of a private college function here.

With regard to water disputes between states, Sathasivam, who is also former Chief Justice of India, said water is common to all the people and the states should realise the fact and function accordingly.

Stating that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has put forward various demands with regard to NEET, he said the students should also prepare themselves to appear for the entrance examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)