Applications open for BBA - IT at SICSR, register now via SET 2022

Enroll now for BBA - IT at SICSR, Pune India, 6th April 2022: Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research (SICSR), a pioneer in IT (Information Technology) education institution has begun accepting online registrations for its undergraduate courses BBA-IT and BCA through SET Examination 2022. The entrance test is a gateway to apply for popular undergraduate courses at SICSR, Pune that will enable students to begin a successful career in business administration and information technology.

With an aim to develop industry-ready and globally competent students, SICSR, Pune offers state of art infrastructure for high-quality IT and computer education. SICSR offers aspirants seeking a smart career in the IT field, that satisfies national and international standards. This degree prepares students to deliver techno-management solutions to challenges in the corporate, social, and government sectors by teaching them communication skills as well as creative thinking.

Experiential learning is an important part of the educational process at SICSR where students develop a range of pilot projects to put their theoretical knowledge to the practical test. SICSR’s pedagogical approach includes case studies, quizzes, and flip-classrooms with a comfortable learning environment. Students are strongly encouraged to make use of the different venues available to learn.

SET 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across 80 cities all over India. To register for SET 2022, aspirants can visit set-test.org and fill out their candidature correctly. Post filling their candidature, aspirants can proceed with the payment of registration fees via digital payment methods or demand draft.

Once shortlisted, the aspirant would then need to attend the further admission process conducted by SICSR, Pune. Student passing XII (10+2) or equivalent government approved Diploma in Engineering/ Technology from any recognized Board with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade(For SC/ST: 45%) are eligible to enroll for the undergraduate admission process for SICSR.

Dr. Jatinderkumar R. Saini, Professor and Director, SICSR: - “Understanding that the use of computer technology has become a critical tool for economic, business and social development, the BBA-IT programme at SICSR, Pune is focused on the development of graduate traits such as technology implementation, innovation, entrepreneurship, ethics, and human values for global citizens. SICSR offers opportunities to aspirant seeking a smart career in the IT field. BBA-IT that satisfies national and international standards prepares students to deliver techno-management solutions to challenges in the corporate, social, and government sectors by teaching them communication skills as well as creative thinking.” The institution also takes part in community service projects organized by professional organizations and hosts variety of activities that help students develop leadership abilities. Students are taught tools and procedures for qualitative and quantitative analysis and its applications. To build and cultivate leadership abilities, students organize surveys, quizzes, hackathons, and other co-curricular events. At the institute, there are several groups where students may organize and engage in creative activities. BBA-IT is a perfect blend of Commerce, Management and IT courses heading for smart careers in Business Administration with IT flavor. The programme focuses on imparting IT and related methodologies for understanding and applying IT for business analysis. BCA programme is specially designed to enrich your technical and programming skills. BBA-IT and BCA are facilitated with internship opportunities, which makes the students industry ready. For more details, please visit: https://www.sicsr.ac.in/programmes/bba-it/ For SET 2022, register now: https://www.set-test.org/register.html PWR PWR

