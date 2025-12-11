Left Menu

Rising Warehouses: Tackling E-commerce's Hidden Pollution Problem

The rise in e-commerce during the pandemic has led to an increase in warehouse construction, raising local pollution concerns. Indirect source rules (ISRs) emerge as a tool to address traffic-related pollution, especially as federal regulations weaken. New York and other states are exploring ISRs to combat these pollution hotspots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 18:32 IST
Rising Warehouses: Tackling E-commerce's Hidden Pollution Problem
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The surge in e-commerce spurred by the pandemic has led to sprawling warehouse construction, fueling pollution concerns in populated areas. This trend is particularly visible in New York City, where residents of neighborhoods like Red Hook are witnessing more trucks and warehouses without consultation.

Indirect Source Rules, or ISRs, offer a novel approach to curbing the resultant pollution. These rules target the traffic surge linked to warehouses, a need accentuated by the federal government's rollback of clean air standards under former President Trump. States like New York, New Jersey, and California are considering ISRs to tackle the issue effectively.

The success seen in Los Angeles with warehouse-specific ISRs has sparked interest across several states. As local policymakers grapple with increased truck trips and environmental risks, ISRs represent a significant step towards sustainable solutions despite federal opposition, pushing forward initiatives like the New York State Clean Deliveries Act.

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025