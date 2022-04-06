UGC approves setting up of Bhima Bhoi Chair at DU, GGV

The University Grants Commission has approved setting up of the Bhima Bhoi Chair at Delhi University and Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur.

''Welcome the approval of the @ugc_india for establishment of Bhimabhoi Chair at @UnivofDelhi and @ggv_smc. A proponent of Mahima Dharma, Santha Kabi Bhimabhoi played a stellar role in rekindling the cultural and literary consciousness in Odisha,'' Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in a series of tweets.

''A visionary, Bhimabhoi through his earthy poems batted for the empowerment of the marginalised. Bhimabhoi Chairs at DU & @ggv_smc will encourage higher studies and research on the humanitarian philosophy of the great saint and is a fitting tribute to a literary giant, like him,'' he added.

In separate letters to the two central universities, the UGC said that the varsities may create the Chair by utilising the already available vacant positions and other recurring expenditure may be charged to funds already being released to them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)