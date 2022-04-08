Effective Student Behavior Management Strategies To Use In Class

The main goal of education is to transform young people into well-rounded and adjusted individuals that can function well in society. Therefore, in addition to assisting students, grading, and teaching lessons, teachers must know how to manage student behavior. Without enough consideration for behavior management, your classroom can become pretty disruptive and chaotic, creating an atmosphere not conducive to academic performance and learning. Getting young people to settle down and behave acceptably isn't always easy, but you can enjoy great success with the right strategies. Here are some excellent behavior management strategies to use in class.

Engage Your Class In Setting Behavior Expectations

Teachers often feel anxious about establishing and enforcing rules students feel are arbitrary. Therefore, consider including students in the rule-making process instead of making authoritative rules. Students will feel more accountable for the rules they have to follow if everyone participates in setting them in the first place. This method is especially effective with older students like high schoolers. Such students are heavily inclined to frown at what they deem arbitrary authority but will likely obey collectively set rules for greater control over their daily responsibilities.

Provide Swift But Subtle Corrections

Many experts agree that you should address any crisis behaviors that arise in the classroom as quickly as possible. However, don't stop the class to make these corrections since it is counterintuitive to the idea of establishing set rules. Therefore, use non-verbal cues to show a problematic student that their demonstrated behavior is out of bounds. These subtle cues won't draw any attention to the disruptive pupil, but be ready to lean down and talk directly to them in a low tone if they are attention-seeking. If the behavior persists, conduct direct intervention privately to minimize the impact on other students and lower the problematic student's embarrassment. You must know how to control behavior like hitting, kicking, self-harm, and destroying the environment when you realize it. That's why it is best to undergo crisis management training to learn techniques like blocking and room clearing to handle problematic behavior.

Allow Time For Transitions

Students of all ages struggle during task switching, especially if the tasks are quite different. For instance, transitioning from self-directed study to a classroom lecture or from physical education to science can be quite unpleasant. It isn't uncommon for students to become frustrated without adequate transition time because they have to mentally move on from the last lesson before proceeding to the next. This frustration can manifest in different behaviors that fall under 'acting out.' Therefore, incorporate transition cues into lessons and provide enough time so students can settle in before introducing the next task or subject.

Make Lessons Stimulating

Disruptive classroom behavior can occur simply because students are bored. Indeed, monotonous lessons bring out the worst in people, so make your class activities stimulating to reduce the likelihood of bad behavior. You can simply restructure your activities to involve your students and include many practical activities throughout the lessons. Also, vary your teaching methods and include plenty of aids to make lessons more interactive.

