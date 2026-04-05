Ensuring Electoral Independence: Justice Nagarathna Speaks Out

Neutrality in elections is at risk unless the bodies conducting them are independent of political influences, Supreme Court Justice BV Nagarathna warned. Speaking at the Rajendra Prasad Memorial Lecture, she urged reforms to safeguard this neutrality, warning that dependency compromises electoral integrity.

Justice Nagarathna emphasized that elections are crucial mechanisms for constituting political power and maintaining governmental accountability. The judge pointed out that the control of electoral processes is essentially control over political competitiveness, urging a reevaluation of current structures.

She also advocated for recognizing states as coequals rather than subordinates in their relationship with the Centre. The separation of powers, she stressed, is a constitutional arrangement that should not be influenced by party dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)