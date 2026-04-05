Sunetra Pawar Seeks Unopposed Win in Baramati Bypoll

In a political maneuver, Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP president Sunetra Pawar has appealed to Congress state chief Harshwardhan Sapkal to allow an unopposed bypoll in the Baramati assembly segment, which became available following the death of her husband, Ajit Pawar.

Pawar, currently a Rajya Sabha member, is seeking to secure the position left vacant by her husband but faces resistance from Congress, as indicated by party insiders. The Congress party is considering its own candidate to contest in the upcoming election.

Despite her efforts to canvas support from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, the party has yet to articulate a clear stance. The NCP (SP) has chosen to honor Ajit Pawar by abstaining from participation in this election.

(With inputs from agencies.)