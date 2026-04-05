After elections, all atrocities committed by TMC will be accounted for: PM at poll rally in Bengal's Cooch Behar.
PTI | Coochbehar | Updated: 05-04-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 17:00 IST
- Country:
- India
After elections, all atrocities committed by TMC will be accounted for: PM at poll rally in Bengal's Cooch Behar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- elections
- PM
- accountability
- TMC
- atrocities
- Cooch Behar
- justice
- BJP
- West Bengal
- poll rally
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