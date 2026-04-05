If TMC goons try to terrorise you on polling day, keep faith in law: PM tells people at poll rally in Bengal's Cooch Behar.
PTI | Coochbehar | Updated: 05-04-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 16:59 IST
- Country:
- India
If TMC goons try to terrorise you on polling day, keep faith in law: PM tells people at poll rally in Bengal's Cooch Behar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM
- Bengal
- voters
- intimidation
- TMC
- rally
- Cooch Behar
- polling day
- law
- democracy
ALSO READ
Tensions Flare in West Bengal: BJP vs. TMC in Malda Unrest Debate
Election Storm in Bengal: TMC and BJP Trade Barbs
Nadda Accuses Congress of 'Mental Bankruptcy' Amid Assam Election Rally
Kharge Criticizes Modi's FCRA Amendments, Rallying for Change in Kerala
Modi's Rally Highlights 'Maha Jungleraj' in West Bengal