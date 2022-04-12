Dean of NMIMS' pharmacy and tech school Dr. Bala Prabhakar awarded the 'Top Most Global Healthcare Leaders Award'

• The prestigious award is conferred by the World Health & Wellness Congress (6th Edition) • The award recognizes individuals with outstanding contributions to the healthcare system MUMBAI, India, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Professor Bala Prabhakar, Dean of SPP-School of Pharmacy & Technology Management, an arm of SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) has been conferred with the 'Top Most Global Healthcare Leaders Award' by the World Health & Wellness Congress (6th Edition) in a ceremony held in Taj Lands End Mumbai.

The prestigious award recognizes professionals and institutions for outstanding contributions in developing and diversifying the quality of medical and healthcare services.

Shobhaben Pratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy & Technology Management (SPPSPTM) was established in 2006 to serve the professional and educational requirements of the pharmaceutical and healthcare system of the country. Since its inception, it has achieved significant milestones in pharmaceutical education and research.

As dean of Shobhaben Pratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy & Technology Management (SPPSPTM) Dr. Prabhakar is a core member of the leadership team and has spearheaded the growth and development of the school. With over 37 years of teaching experience, Dr. Prabhakar is a pioneer in the innovative integrated MBA Pharma Tech program. She also has over two decades of experience in administration and has worked with eminent institutions like the Directorate of Health Services, Andaman & Nicobar Administration.

''It is an honour and privilege to be awarded the 'Top Most Global Healthcare Leaders Award'. It is a proud moment for me and I owe it to the team at SPPSPTM who have worked hard to provide our country with the best healthcare education and solutions. Innovation and upskilled healthcare providers are the keys to a sustainable healthcare system. SPPSPTM is committed to making crucial contributions in the sphere of pharmaceutical education and research, with help of our talented pool of students and faculty as well as world-class infrastructure,'' Dr. Prabhakar said.

Under Dr. Prabhakar's leadership, all the programs at the school received approvals from the Pharmacy Council of India and AICTE, New Delhi. The school's graduate program B. Pharm has been accredited by the National Board of Accreditation since 2014 while its postgraduate courses -- M.Pharm (Pharmaceuticals) & M.Pharm. (Pharmacology) are accredited by the National Board of Accreditation for 3 years.

SPPSPTM has been a recipient of the Rajiv Gandhi National Quality Award by the Bureau of Indian Standards, Government of India.

ABOUT NMIMS Established in 1981, NMIMS is today recognized as a globally reputed university with strong industry linkages. It offers multiple disciplines across 8 campuses that consist of 17 specialised schools, more than 17000 full time students, and about 750 full-time faculty members, 10 faculty members with Fulbright Scholarship and Humboldt International Scholarship for post-doctoral researchers. The Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) led the foundation stone of this esteemed university, with the aim to cater to the rising demand of management institutes in the country. It is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach towards holistic education. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I Deemed University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC and NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with a CGPA of 3.59.

ABOUT SPPSPTM Shobhaben Pratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy & Technology Management (SPPSPTM), established under the auspices of SVKM'S NMIMS in 2006 is a pharmacy school which offers Doctoral, Postgraduate, Graduate and Diploma Programs in Pharmaceutical Sciences. The school is a pioneer in introducing integrated programmes in pharmacy & management. The curricula designed by the school nurtures and develops young minds into responsible Pharma professionals who will contribute ethically to the future of Pharma Industry, Hospitals, Community, Society and Health-care system at large.

