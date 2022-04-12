Will introduce literary meets at varsities in Maha: Minister

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant on Tuesday said sahitya sameelan or literary meets will be introduced in universities in the state.

Speaking at the two-day second state-level Sahitya Sameelan of Youths held by Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad said organising such meets will develop literary talents among youngsters.

The minister said he will take along with him prominent figures from the literary circles to get the Maharashtra governor's approval to hold such meets at universities.

Former Mumbai University vice-chancellor Dr Balchandra Mungekar, eminent litterateur Padmashri Madhu Mangesh Karnik, Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde and former Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske were present at the meet.

