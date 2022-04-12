Left Menu

Will introduce literary meets at varsities in Maha: Minister

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-04-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 17:40 IST
Uday Samant (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant on Tuesday said sahitya sameelan or literary meets will be introduced in universities in the state.

Speaking at the two-day second state-level Sahitya Sameelan of Youths held by Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad said organising such meets will develop literary talents among youngsters.

The minister said he will take along with him prominent figures from the literary circles to get the Maharashtra governor's approval to hold such meets at universities.

Former Mumbai University vice-chancellor Dr Balchandra Mungekar, eminent litterateur Padmashri Madhu Mangesh Karnik, Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde and former Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske were present at the meet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

