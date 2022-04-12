JNUSU members form human chain to protest against violence on campus

Members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) formed a human chain from the Sabarmati Dhaba to the university's main gate on Tuesday to protest against a recent clash at the Kaveri hostel mess allegedly over non-vegetarian food.

Playing daflis and raising slogans of ''Delhi Police down down'', ''Delhi Police murdabad'', ''ABVP campus chhodo'', ''JNU zindabad'' and ''inquilab zindabad'', nearly 100 students participated in the protest.

Earlier in the day, a delegation led by the JNUSU went to meet Vice-Chancellor Shantishree Dhulipudi Pandit to demand a judicial inquiry into the incident, but the members of the delegation were unable to meet her.

''We were stopped at the front gate of the VC office. We handed them a letter, saying we will meet the VC and give her the memorandum. But the VC was not even present at her office. I got a call from the VC office and we have been assured that she will have a discussion with us at 12 noon on Wednesday,'' JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said.

Ghosh, who was injured during the January 2020 violence in the university, said they will continue to raise their voice.

''The victims will keep on changing. When I was attacked, I had said the same thing. And this is why we need to speak up. Anybody who speaks against the Sangh Parivar or dictators is going to get beaten up. They cannot impose a certain food culture on everyone. In the JNU, we celebrate all kinds of cultures. We want to make it more inclusive instead of exclusive,'' she added.

Ghosh alleged that there was a bunch of seven to 10 people behind the attacks, adding that when the JNUSU members were in the administration block earlier in the day, these people were passing comments on them.

''FIRs have happened but nothing happened beyond that. No questioning was done despite us providing evidence. The miscreants involved in the latest attack were involved in other attacks also inside the campus. We have been continuously saying that we have to safeguard the peace and harmony of the campus. We know that police and the administration cannot do anything,'' she said.

At least 20 students were injured after a clash broke out between two groups at the Kaveri Hostel mess on the university campus on Sunday, allegedly over the serving of non-vegetarian food.

