Left Menu

DSEU launches residential course in software programming for women, trans women

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 23:42 IST
DSEU launches residential course in software programming for women, trans women
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter(@dseu_official)
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) on Tuesday launched its residential course in software programming in a bid to make skilling aspirational, accessible and inclusive for women and trans women, it said on Tuesday.

The fully-funded residential 20-month advanced diploma course in software programming will be run in collaboration with non-profit organisation NavGurukul, the university said in a statement.

The programme, with 84 students in its first batch, was inaugurated by Atishi, Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Education and MLA from Kalkaji constituency.

''We are in the 21st century surrounded by technology where Google answers all our questions in mere seconds and yet we are to spend 14 years in the formal education system. Those 14 years tell us what one can and cannot study. With this programme in coding and programming, the effort is to challenge these notions by encouraging students with strong logic to pursue a career in the tech world,'' Atishi said.

The residential course will provide girls and trans women an opportunity to learn and grow in the technical world through a six-month-long training period, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
Arjuna Ranatunga urges SL players to leave IPL and stand in support of their country

Arjuna Ranatunga urges SL players to leave IPL and stand in support of their...

 Sri Lanka

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022