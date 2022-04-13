Left Menu

ABVP members meet JNU VC, demand safety of students from further attacks

If the enquiry finds them guilty, then the wardens must resign, they said.Representatives of the JNU administration must meet the victims of the attack at Kaveri hostel, identify the perpetrators of the violence and initiate legal action accordingly, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 23:53 IST
ABVP members meet JNU VC, demand safety of students from further attacks
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) unit of RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) met Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit and senior administration officials of the university on Wednesday to demand the safety of students from further attacks.

In a statement, the ABVP said the university campus has recently witnessed large-scale violence against Kaveri hostel residents on the occasion of Ram Navami.

''We conveyed to the administration officials that our activists are being outcast and thrown out of class groups. We demanded that the university ensure the safety of the victims of a Left attack from further attacks,'' they said.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Kaveri Hostel Committee and the Mess Committee demanded that a press release issued by the JNU administration office be taken back immediately.

''An independent enquiry be held upon the wardens of Kaveri hostel over their complete incapability and disregard for containing the violence, and they must be suspended. If the enquiry finds them guilty, then the warden(s) must resign,'' they said.

Representatives of the JNU administration must meet the victims of the attack at Kaveri hostel, identify the perpetrators of the violence and initiate legal action accordingly, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy
4
AfDB, AU partner to support reforms to implement Agenda 2063

AfDB, AU partner to support reforms to implement Agenda 2063

 Ivory Coast

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022