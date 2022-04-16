Left Menu

Want to contribute my Rajya Sabha salary for education of daughters of farmers: Harbhajan Singh

As a Rajya Sabha member, I want to contribute my RS salary to the daughters of farmers for their education welfare. Ive joined to contribute to the betterment of our nation and will do everything I can.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 14:30 IST
Want to contribute my Rajya Sabha salary for education of daughters of farmers: Harbhajan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh on Saturday said he will contribute his Rajya Sabha salary for the education and welfare of the daughters of farmers.

Harbhajan, one of India's greatest spinners, was last month elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha member from Punjab. ''As a Rajya Sabha member, I want to contribute my RS salary to the daughters of farmers for their education & welfare. I've joined to contribute to the betterment of our nation and will do everything I can. Jai Hind,'' he tweeted.

Harbhajan has always been associated with various philanthropic activities throughout his playing days.

Th 41-year-old Harbhajan, who retired from all forms of cricket in December last year, was one of the five candidates nominated by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upper house in March this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

 Taiwan
2
10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

 India
3
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia
4
Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022