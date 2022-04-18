Left Menu

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-04-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 20:17 IST
Mauritius PM Jugnauth arrives in Rajkot, leads roadshow
File Photo
  • India

Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on Monday led a roadshow in Rajkot city of Gujarat upon his arrival in the state.

The Rajkot district administration had organised a two-kilometre-long roadshow to give a grand welcome to Jugnauth, who landed at the Rajkot airport in the evening.

He is scheduled to attend the stone laying ceremony, to be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, of the ''WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicines'' on Tuesday in Jamnagar.

During the roadshow from the Rajkot Airport to Rajiv Gandhi Circle, the visiting dignitary, who is on a tour of India to boost bilateral cooperation in several areas, was cheered by people who had lined up along the route.

The administration had set up 25 stages along the route for artists to perform a host of traditional dances such as ancient garba, Talvar Raas using swords, Nashik Dhol and Kathak, among others, said an official release.

Members as well as students associated with various social organisations and colleges took part in the roadshow held to welcome Jugnauth, said the release.

