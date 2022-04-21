Left Menu

PTI | Indore | Updated: 21-04-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 14:58 IST
MP: Two minors rescued from child marriage in Indore
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district rescued two minor sisters who were allegedly tortured by their father and were being forced to get married, an official said on Thursday.

A flying squad of the women and child development department was tipped off about the preparations of the wedding of the sisters aged 15 and 17 years, following which the administration intervened, in-charge official, Mahendra Pathak said.

The girls, who are residents of Devguradia area, were supposed to marry two youths from neighbouring Dewas district, he said.

When the squad asked the girls' family to produce their age proof, their father started making excuses and claimed that the certificates were kept in his ancestral home in a village far away, the official said.

Their birth records were later brought in from their school and they revealed that the girls were 17 and 15 years old, Pathak said.

As per the law of the land, the marriageable age for boys is 21, while for girls, it is 18. People violating the rule have to undergo two years of rigorous imprisonment or pay Rs 1 lakh fine or both under The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

The girls have alleged that their father tortured them in an inebriated state every now and then, and even tried to throw them from the top floor of their house, Pathak said.

The sisters have been shifted to an Aashray Sthal for the time being, he added.

