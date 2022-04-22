Left Menu

2 teachers killed in accident in UP

The accident took place under Bachhrawan police station limits, they said.Soon after the accident, the truck driver and his helper fled away, they said.The two men were working as siksha mitras ad-hoc teachers and were posted in different government schools here.

Two teachers were killed after a truck collided with their motorcycle on the Banda-Bahraich highway, police said on Friday.

Ashok Kumar (35) and Suryabhan (40), the deceased, were returning from a wedding ceremony on Thursday night when the truck rammed into their motorcycle and later toppled. The accident took place under Bachhrawan police station limits, they said.

Soon after the accident, the truck driver and his helper fled away, they said.

The two men were working as 'siksha mitras' (ad-hoc teachers) and were posted in different government schools here. Their bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, the police said.

Efforts are being made to search the accused, they said.

