Left Menu

Tragedy in Ilford: Man Charged with Wife's Murder

Dalip Chadha, 57, appeared in a UK court charged with murdering his wife in east London. The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday. The victim, believed to be Vanessa Puntney-Chadha, was found dead at their home. The investigation is ongoing, with police seeking information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-01-2026 15:35 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 15:35 IST
Tragedy in Ilford: Man Charged with Wife's Murder
murder
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A 57-year-old man of Indian origin was brought before a UK court on Wednesday, accused of murdering a woman at their residence in Ilford, east London.

Dalip Chadha was apprehended by police at the scene at Applegarth Drive on Tuesday morning. Authorities believe the victim was his wife, who has not yet been formally identified.

"Officers responded to a call to Applegarth Drive at around 04:00hrs on Tuesday, 27 January," the Metropolitan Police revealed. "Upon arrival, they discovered a deceased woman in the property."

The woman, suspected to be 58-year-old Vanessa Puntney-Chadha, has not been formally identified, but her next-of-kin have been notified and are being aided by specially trained officers.

Chadha, from Applegarth Drive, was arrested at the scene and is scheduled to appear before Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 28 January, to face the murder charge.

The police have stated that their investigation continues and are appealing for any information that could assist in their ongoing murder inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026