Tragedy in Ilford: Man Charged with Wife's Murder

A 57-year-old man of Indian origin was brought before a UK court on Wednesday, accused of murdering a woman at their residence in Ilford, east London.

Dalip Chadha was apprehended by police at the scene at Applegarth Drive on Tuesday morning. Authorities believe the victim was his wife, who has not yet been formally identified.

"Officers responded to a call to Applegarth Drive at around 04:00hrs on Tuesday, 27 January," the Metropolitan Police revealed. "Upon arrival, they discovered a deceased woman in the property."

The woman, suspected to be 58-year-old Vanessa Puntney-Chadha, has not been formally identified, but her next-of-kin have been notified and are being aided by specially trained officers.

Chadha, from Applegarth Drive, was arrested at the scene and is scheduled to appear before Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 28 January, to face the murder charge.

The police have stated that their investigation continues and are appealing for any information that could assist in their ongoing murder inquiry.

