Jessica Pegula's Historic Australian Open Semi-Final Breakthrough
Jessica Pegula advances to the Australian Open semi-finals for the first time, securing a victory over fellow American Amanda Anisimova. Pegula will face Elena Rybakina next, marking a monumental achievement in her Grand Slam journey at Melbourne Park.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 15:35 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 15:35 IST
For the first time in her career, Jessica Pegula has reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open, securing a crucial 6-2, 7-6(1) triumph over compatriot Amanda Anisimova at Melbourne Park.
Having exited at the quarter-finals stage in the previous three years, Pegula's win sets her up for a Saturday showdown against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, who earlier defeated Iga Swiatek.
Pegula credited her improved performance at the tournament to a strong affinity for the conditions and a relentless pursuit of success, which saw her prevail over a visibly frustrated Anisimova.
