Jessica Pegula's Historic Australian Open Semi-Final Breakthrough

For the first time in her career, Jessica Pegula has reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open, securing a crucial 6-2, 7-6(1) triumph over compatriot Amanda Anisimova at Melbourne Park.

Having exited at the quarter-finals stage in the previous three years, Pegula's win sets her up for a Saturday showdown against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, who earlier defeated Iga Swiatek.

Pegula credited her improved performance at the tournament to a strong affinity for the conditions and a relentless pursuit of success, which saw her prevail over a visibly frustrated Anisimova.

