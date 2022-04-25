Left Menu

AICTE approves two new courses in IC manufacturing, VLSI Design & Technology

Institutions who are interested and eligible to start these courses shall be permitted subject to satisfying the conditions laid down in the Approval Process Handbook APH 2022-2023 for starting a new course. The model curriculum for the two courses shall be published soon, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 17:24 IST
AICTE approves two new courses in IC manufacturing, VLSI Design & Technology
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has approved two new courses in Integrated Circuit (IC) manufacturing and VLSI Design and Technology to help prepare market-ready talent pool in the field of semi conductors and display manufacturing.

The approved courses are--Diploma in IC Manufacturing and BTech or BE Electronics in VLSI Design and Technology. ''With reference to the Program for development of semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystem in India as approved by the Cabinet, it is pertinent that the aspirations of India to set up semi-conductors and display manufacturing ecosystem would require market ready talent pool in the field of semi conductors and display which ultimately would require a clear roadmap of capacity building,'' AICTE said in a letter to all Vice Chancellors and heads of technical institutions. ''Institutions who are interested and eligible to start these courses shall be permitted subject to satisfying the conditions laid down in the Approval Process Handbook (APH) 2022-2023 for starting a new course. The model curriculum for the two courses shall be published soon,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
3
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022