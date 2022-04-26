Left Menu

Myanmar court postpones Suu Kyi verdict until April 27 - source

Reuters | Naypyidaw | Updated: 26-04-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 13:10 IST
Aung San Suu Kyi Image Credit: ANI
  • Myanmar

A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Tuesday postponed for one day its decision in the first of 11 corruption cases against deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, according to a source with knowledge of the court proceedings.

The trials of Suu Kyi, who was arrested by the military during its coup last year, are being held behind closed doors. The source, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue, said the verdict is due on Wednesday

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

