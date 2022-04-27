5 things to keep in mind while applying for Overseas Education

Pursuing higher education abroad is a dream for millions of students. However, it is a difficult choice for both students and parents to Study Abroad or not. GoToUniversity addresses these dilemmas by listing five important factors to keep in mind while deciding your study program and university. 1. Eligibility & Requirements: A lot of students today are pursuing education in countries like The United States of America (USA), Canada, Australia, The United Kingdom (UK), Germany and they undergo eligibility tests that maybe language-basedor general exams, depending on the requisition of the course and the University of choice of the candidate. While deciding on overseas education, it’s important to hire expert educational counsellors who knows about these tests, and can advise you on which ones you need to take and from where you should start. 2. Course Research: Top universities offer a broad range of courses like Data Science, Analytics, Actuarial Science, Healthcare Administration, Financial Engineering and many more, so it’s important to do in-depth research on what course you want to study abroad. You can always choose one of the most popular disciplines to find out trending courses that can give you a good career start.Keep in mind that each program has a specific curriculum and duration. Every country has a skilled occupational list which you must explore to decide which course can give you a guaranteed career. Think about what you enjoy doing, what you like doing, even without external rewards. 3. Cost Affordability: You should find out about the university and place you want to study and evaluate if you could manage the cost of education and living until your course completion. There are low-cost to high-cost universities available and you should find the right fit so that you could make it through the education journey abroad. Many public universities offer low or no tuition fees depending on your academic performanceso you should also find out about the scholarship at the university to which you are applying. Don’t forget to evaluate living costs as well depending on the city and country where you are planning to live and whether you can work part-time. 4. Finding Acquaintances: If you have friends or family living abroad, you could ask for some tips to prepare and go there for your studies. You could also ask them to lend you a hand to look for accommodations and part-time job opportunities and help you in the initial stage to settle there. Some of the most popular options among the international students are Student dormitories, also called ‘student halls’ or ‘university halls of residence’, Renting a private flat, or Living with a local family. No matter which option you choose, prices will range wildly. Always pay attention to the contracts you sign. 5. Future Opportunities: You should find out about the part-time jobs and long-term career prospects as for many it’s pertinent to work while they study to support their living and also full-time jobs after their study which can help them become financially stable and gain international work experience. In some countries, there are options to settle and get a Permanent Residency such as Canada, Ireland, Germany, Australia and New Zealand so you can compare the post-study benefits and make a decision accordingly. Study abroad is an opportunity that will help you gain a wealth of career-enhancing skills and experiences. These experiences are the treasure that employers around the world will recognize and support. Article By Varun Iyer – Study Abroad Educational Consultant, GoToUniversity As a study abroad educational consultant, Varun has been guiding students withdifferent academic backgrounds for various countries like Canada, Ireland, UK, the USA,New Zealand, Europe. He has more than 7 years of experience in study abroad andeducational counselling for various programs such as Business, Engineering,Hospitality, Healthcare, etc. He worked in Dubai where he helped multicultural studentsfrom various curriculums to study at top global universities such as Waterloo, York,Ryerson, Amsterdam, Queen Mary, KCL, Edinburgh, TU Berlin, TCD, UCD, Monash, CMU,NUI, Galway and many more. For more information please visit http://www.gotouniversity.com PWR PWR

