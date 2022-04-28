JGU features in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2022, First and Only Social Sciences University in India to be Ranked

Stockholm/Sonipat, April 28, 2022: For the first time in its institutional history, O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has been ranked among the world’s best universities in the 2022 edition of the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings, which measure success of global universities in delivering the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). JGU is only one of 61 Indian institutions, which have found a place in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2022. Overall, out of the nearly 40,000 global institutions, only 1,406 institutions have been ranked in THE Impact Rankings 2022. JGU has been ranked in the 600-800 band after the university secured a score of 60.3 out of 100. • With an overall score of 60.3 out of 100, JGU has been ranked in the Top 600-800 band out of the 1,406 institutions which have been ranked. • JGU is only one of 61 Indian institutions, to have found a place in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2022. • JGU is the only Indian University focussed on social sciences, liberal arts and humanities to be ranked in the THE Impact Rankings 2022. • Out of the 17 SDGs, JGU has been ranked in 7 — for all the SDGs in which the university participated. • With a score of 64.1, JGU ranks among the Top 300 globally for SDG 16 which aims to promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels. • Being ranked among the Top 300 globally for SDG 16 is a recognition of the relentless efforts of the Jindal Global Law School towards protection of human rights and promotion of peace, security, and development. • For SDG 6 (clean water & sanitation) and SDG 17 (partnership for the goals), JGU has been ranked in the 301-400 band. • For SDG 5 (gender equality), SDG 8 (decent work & economic growth) and SDG 10 (reduced inequalities), JGU has been ranked in the 401-600 band. • For SDG 4 (quality education), JGU has been ranked in the 801-1000 band.

Significantly, with a score of 64.1, JGU ranks among the Top 300 globally for SDG 16, which aims to promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable, and inclusive institutions at all levels. Out of 18 universities from India, which have been ranked for SDG 16, JGU has been ranked 2nd. Reacting to this remarkable achievement, Mr. Naveen Jindal, Founding Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University, said, “JGU breaking into the THE Impact Rankings 2022 bears tremendous significance for us as a university as it reinforces our commitment towards sustainable development. The fact that JGU has been ranked for all the Sustainable Development Goals in which it participated shows that the path that JGU has embarked on will lead to human wellbeing as well as the protection of the planetary health.” “Being ranked among the Top 300 globally for SDG 16 is a recognition of the relentless efforts of the Jindal Global Law School towards protection of human rights and promotion of peace, security, and development. I congratulate our Vice-Chancellor, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, and each member of the broader JGU community for their collective efforts towards building an institution which advances individual ambitions of our students while instilling in them a deep sense of care and commitment towards the welfare of their fellow human beings and the environment,” Mr. Jindal said. The Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2022 assess universities against the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) after carefully calibrating indicators to provide comprehensive and balanced comparisons across four broad areas: research, stewardship, outreach, and teaching. On being ranked as one of the top universities in the THE Impact Rankings, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University, said, “JGU’s efforts towards creating a green-accounted socially conscious campus has resulted in the rankings of the university by the prestigious Times Higher Education. Our overall rank in the THE Impact Rankings showcases our commitment to creating a world based on sustainable development and having graduates who are sensitised to the most pressing challenges that the world faces today, including such key concerns as climate change and inequality. It speaks volumes about this young university’s endeavours towards a healthier and safer environment by implementing the SDGs within the university campus. Significantly, the efforts that we are making today will go a long way in furthering the growth of the nation as well as the betterment of the society, its people and their environment.” “It is remarkable that JGU, which was founded just 12 years ago, successfully launched a first-of-its-kind Sustainable Development Report following an independent assessment of our campus by renowned external experts in 2021, showing the way to other educational institutions, how futuristic, social and environmental commitments are met. While JGU has been ranked by THE in all the 7 SDGs in which it participated, the Sustainable Development Report 2021 showed that JGU has successfully demonstrated its compliance with all the UN SDGs. As Sustainable Development Goals are considered to be a roadmap for humanity, I am delighted that JGU is not only undertaking sustainable development efforts but also engaging our youth in building a better future for all human beings on this planet”, said Professor Kumar. For the THE Impact Rankings 2022, JGU participated in 7 out to 17 SDGs. Besides SDG 16, the 6 other SDGs for which JGU has been ranked include SDG 4, SDG 5, SDG 6, SDG 8, SDG 10 and SDG 17. For SDG 4, which is about ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all, JGU has been ranked in the 801-1,000 band out of the 1,180 institutions which are ranked. For SDG 5, which aims to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls, JGU has been ranked in the 401-600 band out of the 938 intuitions which are ranked by THE. For SDG 6, which focuses on ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all, JGU has been ranked in the 301-400 band out of the 634 institutions which have been ranked. JGU has been placed at 25 among all the Indian institutions, which have been ranked for SDG 6. For SDG 8, which is about promoting sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all, JGU ranks in the 401-600 band out of the 849 institutions which are ranked. For SDG 10, which focuses on reducing inequality within and among countries, JGU ranks in 401-600 band out of the 796 institutions which have been ranked.

For SDG 17, which is about strengthening the means of implementation and revitalizing the global partnership for sustainable development, JGU ranks in the 301-400 band out of the 1,438 institutions which have been ranked. A total of 61institutions from India have been ranked for SDG 17, out of which JGU has been ranked 10. The 17 Sustainable Development Goals were arrived at through the collective deliberation of about 193 UN Member Countries in 2015. The SDGs are a call for action by all countries to promote prosperity while protecting the planet. PWR PWR

