Lawyers in Mathura observe strike against UP govt order

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 19-05-2022 00:43 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 00:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Lawyers in the district abstained from work on Wednesday to protest against an Uttar Pradesh government order recommending action against errant lawyers creating lawlessness in district courts.

The order was issued by Praful Kamal, special secretary, Uttar Pradesh government to district magistrates.

The Bar Association of Mathura observed "no court work " day on Wednesday to protest against the insulting language used in the letter, Ajeet Teharia, president of the Bar Association said.

The letter asks officials to "take cognisance of those lawyers creating lawlessness in courts and ensure appropriate action against them," Teharia claimed.

