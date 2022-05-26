Left Menu

Bengal gets SKOCH award in education

West Bengal has bagged the prestigious Star of Governance-SKOCH Award in Education, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.Banerjee said that the award will be bestowed on the state at a function in New Delhi on June 18.I am happy to announce that West Bengal has topped in the Education sector nationally in the SKOCH State of Governance Report 2021.

File photo. Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal has bagged the prestigious 'Star of Governance-SKOCH Award in Education', Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.

Banerjee said that the award will be bestowed on the state at a function in New Delhi on June 18.

''I am happy to announce that West Bengal has topped in the Education sector nationally in the 'SKOCH State of Governance Report 2021'. The 'Star of Governance-SKOCH Award in Education' will be conferred to West Bengal on 18 June 2022 at New Delhi as a part of 'India Governance Forum'. My congratulations and best wishes to the team Education West Bengal (sic),'' she said.

State education minister Bratya Basu credited CM Banerjee for the achievement.

''It's all because of the efficient leadership of Mamatadi that Bengal has achieved this feat. I would like to thank her,'' Basu said.

SKOCH Awards, instituted in 2003, aims to recognise people, projects and institutions that go the extra mile to make India a better nation. PTI SCH RMS RMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

