Mamata Banerjee's Protest Pauses Amid Supreme Court's Intervention

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has temporarily suspended her protest against the flawed voter list revision following the Supreme Court's decision to establish an appellate body. The move is viewed as a positive development for those affected in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-03-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:51 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a halt to her protest against the faulty voter list revision. This decision came after the Supreme Court ordered an appellate mechanism for the issue.

Banerjee welcomed the court's intervention, stating it brought hope for those who faced name deletions or adjudications. The closure by the Election Commission now appears to be opening new possibilities.

Though the dharna is paused, Banerjee assured that the Trinamool Congress would monitor further developments closely, considering the Supreme Court's mandate as a significant win for Bengal.

