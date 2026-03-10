Mamata Banerjee's Protest Pauses Amid Supreme Court's Intervention

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a halt to her protest against the faulty voter list revision. This decision came after the Supreme Court ordered an appellate mechanism for the issue.

Banerjee welcomed the court's intervention, stating it brought hope for those who faced name deletions or adjudications. The closure by the Election Commission now appears to be opening new possibilities.

Though the dharna is paused, Banerjee assured that the Trinamool Congress would monitor further developments closely, considering the Supreme Court's mandate as a significant win for Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)