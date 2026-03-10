Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Dharnathon Halt: Supreme Court's Verdict Brings New Hope

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ended her five-day protest against voter list revisions after the Supreme Court ordered an appellate body. She views this as a victory for justice, urging citizens to approach the tribunal if omitted from electoral rolls. Banerjee also criticized BJP policies, advocating for unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-03-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:31 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has temporarily suspended her five-day protest against the flawed voter list revision exercise, following a Supreme Court directive to establish an appellate mechanism. The decision to end the protest came after a request from TMC's second-in-command, Abhishek Banerjee.

The Supreme Court's ruling, which aims to address discrepancies in the electoral roll, was welcomed by the Chief Minister as a victory for the people. The court's order allows individuals omitted from the list to appeal to independent tribunals, headed by former high court judges, before the last voting day.

Banerjee, while addressing her party, also criticized the BJP government for economic policies affecting citizens and accused them of divisive practices. She emphasized the importance of maintaining unity and upholding democratic principles amidst political challenges.

