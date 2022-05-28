Left Menu

OPSC halts recruitment process in varsities after UGC rap

The University Grants Commission had filed special leave petitions before the Supreme Court challenging the act, and the court put an interim halt on its implementation.A delegation of retired vice-chancellors and professors also met Governor Ganeshi Lal over the issue during the day.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-05-2022 00:31 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 00:11 IST
OPSC halts recruitment process in varsities after UGC rap
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha Public Service Commission on Friday said it will keep in abeyance the recruitment process of teachers, after the UGC alleged violation of a Supreme Court order on implementation of the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Act 2020. The move comes a day after the UGC, in separate letters to the OPSC and the state's higher education department, said the hiring process of faculty or non-teaching staff in universities should not be conducted for three months in the wake of the apex court order. The OPSC interview for appointment to the post of assistant professors for certain subjects were scheduled from June 4.

The act was passed in the assembly, but the opposition alleged that the law will curtail the financial and administrative autonomy of universities, and the varsities will come under direct control of the state government. The University Grants Commission had filed special leave petitions before the Supreme Court challenging the act, and the court put an interim halt on its implementation.

A delegation of retired vice-chancellors and professors also met Governor Ganeshi Lal over the issue during the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the first in Ontario; Cancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive and more

Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022