Supreme Court Saga: Maharashtra's Fight Over 'Forest' Land Classification

In a significant move, the Maharashtra government has announced its decision to approach the Supreme Court seeking relief against the classification of 42,242 hectares in Sindhudurg district as forest land. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule delivered this news to the assembly, highlighting the detrimental impact on local farmers and development projects.

The forest designation has stalled various initiatives and disrupted the lives of farmers, leading to widespread discontent. Minister Bawankule emphasized the state's intent to correct previous affidavits filed in 1997 and 2008, and push for a re-survey of the land to rectify any inaccuracies.

Claiming that errors occurred following a 1996 Supreme Court ruling, the state is optimistic about reclassifying 9,173 hectares, ensuring only 1,875 hectares remain categorized as forest. This move, if successful, could lift restrictions on development and provide much-needed relief to affected residents.

