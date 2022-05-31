Hitachi Energy India re-appoints N Venu as MD, CEO for 5 years

Hitachi Energy India Limited on Tuesday announced the reappointment of N Venu as its Managing Director and CEO.

He has been re-appointed for a term of five years commencing December 2, 2022, Hitachi Energy India Limited said in a statement.

''N Venu has been reappointed as MD and CEO for the second term of five years commencing December 2, 2022. The reappointment was on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee at the Board meeting held Monday,'' it said.

The reappointment is subject to the approval of shareholders, the company said.

Venu holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal. He has also attended management courses at institutes like IIM-Ahmedabad, Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, and International Institute of Management Development, Switzerland.

Hitachi Energy India Limited (formerly known as ABB Power Products and Systems India Limited) is the Indian arm of Hitachi Energy - a global leader in power technologies, providing the most comprehensive grid portfolio across the entire value chain.

