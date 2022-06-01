NEET-PG results out, Mandaviya lauds NBEMS for declaring results in record 10 days
The NEET-PG 2022 results were declared on Wednesday, with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauding the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for announcing them in record 10 days.
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Post Graduate-2022 was held on May 21 at 849 centres.
A total of 1,82,318 candidates had taken the exam.
''NEET-PG result is out! I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours. I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule,'' Mandaviya tweeted.
