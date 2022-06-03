Telesia Caldwell and Siaosi Vaili receive Tagaloa Scholarships 2022

Telesia Caldwell and Siaosi Vaili are the 2022 recipients of the annual Tagaloa Scholarships, Hon Aupito William Sio announced today.

Now in its second year, the Tagaloa Scholarships are awarded to high-achieving Pacific Masters and Doctorate students doing research that contributes to a growing Pacific body of knowledge. The scholarships provide one Masters scholarship of $10,000 for final year of full-time study and one Doctoral scholarship of $14,000 for final year of full-time study.

"The scholarships enable more Pacific people to pursue postgraduate study. Their research work will help provide more Pacific perspectives in research areas that are often overlooked," said Aupito William Sio.

Master's scholarship recipient Telesia is of Samoan, Tuvaluan and European heritage. Telesia is studying a Masters of Language and Culture at the Auckland University of Technology. Her research focuses on the development of a tertiary academic study guide for Pacific students to help them succeed in their chosen tertiary studies.

Doctorate scholarship recipient Siaosi is of Samoan heritage and is studying a Doctor of Philosophy (Education) at the University of Auckland. His research explores students, teachers and parents' views about Samoan students' self-efficacy beliefs, future aspirations, teacher expectations, parent expectations, and academic achievement in secondary schools in Auckland.

"There is much more to learn and understand about Pacific peoples – their experiences of Aotearoa New Zealand, their perspectives, and the relationships between people and the communities they're part of," Aupito William Sio said.

"This knowledge sits within the people. More Pacific people engaged in postgraduate study is important to shape the future of Aotearoa New Zealand of the future - where Pacific people, their families and communities can thrive and succeed as Pacific.

"It's heartening to see more Pacific people involved in research. I want to acknowledge and thank all of those who have applied, and I wish you all the best in your future endeavours.

"To Telesia and Siaosi, congratulations to you and your families for this achievement. I look forward to hearing what your research uncovers," said Aupito William Sio.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)